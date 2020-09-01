Governor Stitt, education and health leaders provide update on COVID-19 and the classroom

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – On Tuesday, Governor Kevin Stitt and other state leaders gave an update on COVID-19 in Oklahoma and the re-opening of schools.

In a press conference in Stillwater, local authorities placed an emphasis on the use of masks, handwashing, and social distancing to keep students and staff safe.

“The next phase of our safe reopening strategy needs to be to contain the spread of the virus,” said Stitt.

Governor Stitt stressed the importance of personal responsibility in the fight against COVID-19 and putting a heightened emphasis on mask use – citing proof they work.

“The data shows the cases in those areas have gone down once people have started wearing masks,” he said. “We can’t let this divide us. We’re all Oklahomans and we need to be united in protecting our neighbors and containing the spread.“

But despite his support for mask use, the governor reemphasized a statewide mandate is not something he supports.

“A mask mandate is something we should leave to the local communities,” he said.

A recent White House report says Oklahoma should implement a statewide mask rule but during her recent visit to Oklahoma, state officials say White House Coronavirus Task Force member Dr. Deborah Birx was understanding of the governor’s stance on the issue.

“She said you can’t require a county or city that has less than 5% positivity in their community to have a mask mandate when later on they have more community spread they might need a mask mandate,” said Health Commissioner Col. Lance Frye. “When you require something early on that’s not needed, they’ll be calcitrant(sic).”

With COVID-19 spreading in classrooms, state leaders say Oklahomans have to work together to keep schools open.

“One of the best ways to keep kids in school or get back to school is work together as a state to lower the cases in our communities,” Stitt said. “Masks mitigate spread. It’s that simple. Schools need to be open and the best way to do that is for everyone to wear a mask for their friends, families, and neighbors.”

State health officials say keeping the current testing momentum will help slow the spread.

