Grady Co. officials search for missing 64-year-old with dementia

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with the Grady County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing 64-year-old man.
Terry Taylor was last seen around 2 p.m. July 21 walking near 2335 County Road 1323.
Taylor was wearing light green button down shirt, blue jeans, and black lace-up work boots.
He is also described as a white man with grey hair and bald on top. Officials also say he walks with a hunch and shuffles.
If you see Taylor or have any information on his whereabouts, call authorities immediately.
