Grand Ole Opry featuring Vince Gill & Rebe McEntire will re-air on Saturday

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR/KAUT) – A technical error caused viewers to miss most of the Grand Ole Opry Live featuring Vince Gill and Rebe McEntire last Saturday evening.

KAUT will re-air this show on Saturday, July 25, at 8:00 p.m.

This show will be broadcast following the new Opry Live show beginning at 7:00 p.m.

Both Opry and Country Music Hall of Fame members Vince Gill and Reba McEntire will step into the circle together for the Grand Ole Opry’s Saturday night broadcast.

The two Oklahoma natives met in Nashville in 1988 when Gill sang background vocals on

McEntire’s self-titled studio album, Reba.

In 1990, the pair recorded their first of many duets, “Oklahoma Swing,” the second single from Gill’s breakthrough album, When I Call Your Name.

In 1993, the duo reached the top of the Billboard Hot Country Singles &

Tracks chart with their hit duet, “The Heart Won’t Lie” and made Country music history

with the accompanying cinematic military-themed music video.

Gill has said of his friend,“She is arguably one of the greatest singers that will ever draw a breath.”



“The Grand Ole Opry has always been very special to me and my family,” said McEntire.

“It’s part of my history, my heritage and my future, and I’m so excited to get to share the

stage with Vince again. Just like Roy Acuff, Minnie Pearl, Brother Oswald, Porter

Wagoner and Loretta Lynn, Vince is an Opry legend. I’m proud to be an Opry member

and I’ll always be proud to stand on the stage with Vince. Things may be a little different

right now, but one thing stays the same – the Opry continues to bring great Country music

into the homes of the American people.”



As the Grand Ole Opry approaches its 95th year in the midst of a global pandemic, Opry

members and special guest artists have kept the music playing from the unbroken circle

and is reaching some of its largest audiences to date.

Gill was inducted in the Grand Ole Opry on August 19, 1991. McEntire became a member of the Grand Ole Opry on January 17, 1987.

KFOR/KAUR apologizes for the error during the original broadcast on July 18.

This special encore will pre-empt the Murdoch Mysteries.