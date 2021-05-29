Grandfather speaks out after teen critically injured in drive-by shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The grandfather of a teen who was shot in a drive-by shooting earlier this week near Southeast 44th and Sunnylane is speaking out.

In surveillance video, you can see a gray car pull up, and someone gets out and starts shooting numerous rounds at the red car. Someone inside the gray car also appears to fire shots.

This left the teen, named Lexi, in critical condition after being hit a number of times.

Her grandfather, Scott Malloy, is speaking out.

“They shot my granddaughter. I’m angry, I’m unhappy, I’m sad, there’s just a range of emotions,” he said.

“It was particularly brutal attack, it was in the middle of the day, there was an 18-year-old girl in the car who was shot numerous times and simply left for dead,” Msgt. Gary Knight with Oklahoma City Police said.

Malloy says Lexi had just graduated high school.

“That’s just a horrible way to start your adulthood. You go from graduating high school to getting shot two days later,” he said.

Both Lexi’s family and police are hoping the suspects are found. Investigators don’t know what the motive was.

“Please help us find these people,” Malloy said.

“These are people we want to get identified and off the streets as soon as possible,” Knight said.

“I hope they get caught, I hope they get sentenced to the full extent of the law,” Malloy said.

Lexi’s GoFundMe recovery fund can be found here.

“Lexi has a big, long recovery ahead of her,” Malloy said.