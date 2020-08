Former Oklahoma Sooner tight end Grant Calcaterra is returning to football. He made the announcement on social media Saturday accompanied with a bible verse.

But there’s a catch. Calcaterra won’t be returning to the Sooners citing that it was the best decision after talking it over with his coaches.

Calcaterra medically retired in November of 2019 because of concussions and did so with this video.

To everybody who's been a part of my football journey, Thank You.



