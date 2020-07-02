Grant County Sheriff’s deputy says he was fired after running against Sheriff in election

GRANT COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Grant County Sheriff’s deputy says he was fired after running against Scott Sterling in the election for Sheriff.

Jeremy Brittain has been with the Sheriff’s Office for 14 years. He says he congratulated Sheriff Sterling on his win, but then he got a very unexpected phone call Thursday morning.

“I wholeheartedly believe that he terminated me because I’d run against him and he won,” he said.

Brittain says there’s been growing tension between him and Sterling ever since he announced he was running for office.

“There’d been a lot of hostility for the last six months,” he said.

That included write-ups for things that happened long ago, being told to give up his office for someone else, and being taken off the streets for other duties.

Brittain says he wanted to run for Sheriff to address issues he saw in the department.

“I felt I could run the Sheriff’s department better than he could. He wouldn’t discipline people in the office that needed to be disciplined,” he said.

Cindy Pratt, the Grant County Clerk, also spoke about accusations.

“We need people to know what bad things are happening in our Sheriff’s office and there needs to be something done about it,” she said.

She says Sterling used county stipend money that he shouldn’t have and spied on employee emails.

Brittain says he thinks Sterling should resign.

“I didn’t believe I had a reason to fear losing my job, because I believe that I had a right as a citizen to file for sheriff,” he said.

KFOR tried to reach Sheriff Sterling at his office, on his cell phone, and at his house. We haven’t received an answer.

Brittain says he would run for Sheriff again and would go back to the Sheriff’s Office if given the opportunity.

