DUARTE, Calif. (KFOR/Storyful) – Dramatic vest cam video shows the moment deputies revived two 17-year-old boys with Narcan, after they overdosed on opioids. One of the boys is heard repeatedly groaning.

Narcan is designed to reverse the effects of an overdose, and was used by deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office, as the teens were essentially brought back to life.

When deputies arrived at the home in Duarte, California on November 3rd, family members were performing CPR on the teens, who were found not breathing on a bedroom floor.

Deputies took over CPR and administered the nasal spray, Narcan. Both boys were revived and taken to a local hospital for treatment before being released to their families.

“If not for the swift, decisive action of these deputies, both young men would have become lives claimed by the opioid pandemic,” said Sheriff Alex Villanueva.