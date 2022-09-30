WILMINGTON, Delaware (KFOR/Storyful) – Surveillance video inside a jewelry store in Wilmington, Delaware shows the store owner being pistol whipped and beaten in the head with a hammer, leaving the 68-year-old owner bloodied and disoriented, while the suspect allegedly helped himself to jewelry.

The man’s son, Steve Suh, says of his Korean-American father, on a GoFundMe campaign, “He is relearning how to do the most basic things like walk, read, and talk. His ‘American Dream’ has come to a crashing halt.”

When the suspect finally leaves, the owner gets up and walks around, but appears confused and in shock.

Wilmington Police arrested 39-year old Calvin Ushery for the September 18th crime.

Calvin Ushery. Photo provided by Wilmington Police Dept.

Ushery is charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, first degree robbery, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, and criminal mischief.

“He was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 11 and committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $130,500 cash-only bail,” according to police.

Suh estimates the stolen jewelry was worth about $100,000, on top of mounting medical bills.

As of the time of this post, Suh had raised more than $78,000 of his $150,000 GoFundMe goal, where Suh wrote, “I would like to personally thank everyone for not only your contribution but also your kind words. I read them to my dad as I sit beside him.”