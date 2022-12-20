Editor’s note: Video is very graphic, as it shows the suspect shot in the head.

LA HABRA, California (KFOR/Storyful) – A young woman called 911 after a man she had never seen before followed her as she left her workplace in California, tailgating her vehicle for many miles, and refusing to pass when she changed lanes.

The woman is heard in the video at the top of this story, which was released by authorities on December 19th, telling a La Habra Police dispatcher that she was on her way to the police station.

Once there, the woman stayed in her vehicle, but the man who was allegedly following her, Matthew-Tuan Anh Tran, 22, exited his vehicle and walked toward the police station, trying unsuccessfully to enter.

Two LHPD officers responded. Officer Mark Milward asked Tran if he was involved in the two vehicles parked outside. Tran said no, so Officer Milward turned to walk back toward the young woman’s vehicle.

A few seconds later, Tran is seen on surveillance video drawing a weapon, later confirmed to be an untraceable ghost gun. Officer Abigail Fox yelled, “Hey, hey, hey!”

Authorities say Tran fired three shots at Officer Milward, striking him once in the chest, just as he turned. The bullet penetrated his vest, piercing his chest. Milward fell to the ground and yelled out in pain.

At that very moment, Officer Fox immediately fired five shots, three of which hit Tran – one in the head, one in the side, and one in the leg.

Officer Fox yelled for Tran to drop the weapon, which he was still holding. Officers eventually handcuffed Tran and he was pronounced deceased when emergency responders arrived.

According to an investigation by the Orange County District Attorney, Officer Fox had no time to deescalate the situation, as Tran was already firing on Officer Milward. The OCDA found Fox was justified in the use of deadly force.

The same report states that a toxicology exam showed methamphetamine, amphetamine, and cannabinoids in Tran’s blood. His prior criminal history included possession of a controlled substance.

Officer Milward later recovered for him injuries.