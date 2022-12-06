RIALTO, Calif. (KFOR/Storyful) – A man driving a black Dodge Charger followed a police officer into a gated parking lot for police cruisers only, then hopped out of his vehicle, while armed with what police are calling an “AR-15-type weapon.”

Video at the top of this story from Rialto, California shows the man racing toward the officer’s vehicle with the weapon pointed at the officer. He then takes several step backwards as the officer fires, hitting the man multiple times.

The man’s motive is currently being investigated, though police say it was clearly a targeted attack.

The man was transported to a local hospital in stable condition, according to local media.

Neither the gunman’s name nor the officer’s name are currently being released, pending the investigation.