BRONX, New York (KFOR/Storyful) – A man is in critical condition after robbers targeted him as he walked across a crosswalk, striking him with their vehicle, then robbing the man as he was unconscious.

The vicious crime happened in the Bronx on July 23rd. Included in the surveillance video above are very clear pictures of three men that the New York Police Department is currently searching for.

According to reports, the 39-year-old victim is a beloved deli worker, named “David,” who was less than a block away from the deli when he was attacked.

The surveillance video shows the vehicle intentionally cross the lanes of traffic to hit David. The suspects are then seen callously turning him over to pillage through his pockets.

Regulars at the deli where David works describe him as a kind soul and animal lover, who recently rescued a malnourished kitten he found in the street.

David remains in critical condition at Lincoln Hospital, according to police.