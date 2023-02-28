WARNING: The above video contains graphic content that some may find disturbing.

PALM COAST, Florida (KFOR/Storyful) – A 17-year-old Florida student, who stands 6′ 6″ and weighs 270 pounds, has been arrested on a charge of felony aggravated battery with bodily harm, after deputies say he violently attacked a teacher’s aide who had confiscated his Nintendo Switch game console during class.

The alleged attack, in which the teacher’s aide was left unconscious, was captured on surveillance video at Matanzas High School in Palm Coast on February 22nd.

Video at the top of this story shows the attack, followed by the teen’s arrest. He is heard on camera saying, “I don’t want to go to jail. I have more important places to be.”

When officers led him in handcuffs past the woman, who was lying unconscious on the ground, the teen spat in her direction and yelled, “Stupid [expletive]! I’m gonna [expletive] kill you!” He continued, “I hope she knows when I come back, she’s gonna die.”

The woman was transported to a hospital after being repeatedly punched and stomped. The extent of her injuries has not been released.

According to reports, Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said, “The actions of this student are absolutely horrendous and completely uncalled for. We hope the victim will be able to recover, both mentally and physically, from this incident. Thankfully, students and staff members came to the victim’s aid before the SRDs (School Resource Deputies) could arrive. Our schools should be a safe place – for both employees and students.”

Due to the suspect’s age, the teen’s identity has not been released. He has been turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice.