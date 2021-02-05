Great Escape: Cow on the lam in Rhode Island instead of ending up at slaughterhouse

News

by: Melanie DaSilva, Kait Walsh, WPRI,

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A large cow showed up in a Rhode Island neighborhood this week miles from the nearest farm.

Providence police said the cow was on its way from Connecticut to a slaughterhouse when it somehow escaped and remains on the loose.

A WPRI viewer recorded the cow strolling down a neighborhood street before police arrived.

“Hey, buddy,” a person can be heard saying to the cow. “What are you up to?”

Other sightings around 10 p.m. Thursday were reported.

Police confirmed that the cow escaped from Rhode Island Beef & Veal Inc., which declined to comment.

An officer said a farmer is willing to take in the cow, but first, they have to find it.

