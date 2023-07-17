OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The lineup starts just before 3 p.m.

In what is usually a quiet time between lunch and supper, employees like Nicole Paisley never fail to notice the energy in the dining room change for the better.

As a loud cheer announces the hour we ask, “Is this what happens every day?”

“Yeah,” she answers. “Every day.”

Current ownership at what is now Kaiser’s Grateful Bean came up with a promotion as a way to thank customers who date back to the days when Tony Kaiser or his son ran this place.

The ice cream comes from their original, creamy recipes.

For one hour every Wednesday the price dates back that far too, 16 cents for a scoop on a wafer cone.

Wait staff like Rose Harjo and Stephanie Norris don’t fill any other orders during this sweet spot hour.

“Just ice cream,” they say.

There are steady customers who never miss a Wednesday.

“It’s good,” says a regular who works nearby.

“How many does this make for you this summer,” we ask?

“I don’t know. Maybe 10,” she laughs.

There are others who leave pleasantly surprised.

Another happy customer tells us, “I came in thinking it might be 5 bucks a cone or something. My charge for the family was $1.26.”

Halfway through a summer long promotion 113 years in the making, it’s still all scoops on deck for a cool treat at the right price, a recipe for happiness on a hot summer day.

The Kaiser’s Ice Cream Cone Wednesday promotion runs through Labor Day every Wednesday.