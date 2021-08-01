30 years, 30 Great State stories: 2000- An imaginary letter from a baby to her young mom, Tara Blume, on Mother’s Day

Great State

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)– Dear Mom,

I just thought I would write a little note to wish you a very happy Mother’s Day.

It’s your first one and mine too.

So I’m not sure if I should have purchased a gift.

I did want to thank you for bringing me into the world and for being such a nice mom.

I also think you’ve done a great job with my computer training.

I can’t tell you yet but I think you’re very pretty (dad does too).

You do a good job on television.

You’re my favorite anchor lady.

Well, I’ve got to go.

Dad might wake up from his nap soon.

Happy Mother’s Day.

Love,

Evelyn

‘Is This a Great State or What?’ is sponsored by WEOKIE.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter