30 years, 30 Great State stories: 2000- An imaginary letter from a baby to her young mom, Tara Blume, on Mother’s Day

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)– Dear Mom,

I just thought I would write a little note to wish you a very happy Mother’s Day.

It’s your first one and mine too.

So I’m not sure if I should have purchased a gift.

I did want to thank you for bringing me into the world and for being such a nice mom.

I also think you’ve done a great job with my computer training.

I can’t tell you yet but I think you’re very pretty (dad does too).

You do a good job on television.

You’re my favorite anchor lady.

Well, I’ve got to go.

Dad might wake up from his nap soon.

Happy Mother’s Day.

Love,

Evelyn

