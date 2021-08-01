30 years, 30 Great State stories: 2000- An imaginary letter from a baby to her young mom, Tara Blume, on Mother’s Day

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)– Dear Mom,
I just thought I would write a little note to wish you a very happy Mother’s Day.
It’s your first one and mine too.
So I’m not sure if I should have purchased a gift.
I did want to thank you for bringing me into the world and for being such a nice mom.
I also think you’ve done a great job with my computer training.
I can’t tell you yet but I think you’re very pretty (dad does too).
You do a good job on television.
You’re my favorite anchor lady.
Well, I’ve got to go.
Dad might wake up from his nap soon.
Happy Mother’s Day.
Love,
Evelyn
