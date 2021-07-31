30 years, 30 Great State stories: A Newscastle electrician makes lightning in his backyard for fun

NEWCASTLE, Okla. (KFOR) — You can tell right away this isn’t your average garage workshop.

Most people don’t show a great deal of interest in old, utility transformers.

“I have house chores to do and kids to keep me busy,” says Kevin Eldridge. “But I still get to coil every once in a while.”

But, then again, Kevin never took to woodworking or fixing up old cars.

His main interest, every since he was a kid, has been electricity, the kind he could see and even touch.

“We have a 200,000 volt output,” he explains as he revs up his Tesla coil machine. “That’s just enough to create 6 to 8 inch sparks.”

He explains, “When I was about 13, I got fascinated with simple batteries and light circuits. It’s been going up from there ever since.”

Kevin isn’t studying electronics.

He doesn’t claim to be a mad scientist in the classic horror film definition.

He says he’s just having fun with Tesla coils.

“A Tesla coil is a high frequency, high voltage, resonant transformer,” Eldridge explains. “It steps up normal, household current to many thousands of volts.”

His small coil lights up neon bulbs and can even arc through his body if he’s not grounded.

He has a bigger coil in his workshop that throws out sparks you wouldn’t want to touch.

“I’m after bigger and better sparks, I guess you could say. From small, to medium, to fairly large, and maybe larger.”

Around the world, there are a few people like Kevin who build small coils for fun.

But Kevin went a little further still.

He cautions, “It involves a lot of heavy duty, industrial, power electronics.”

Inside a specially built shed on his 5 acres near Newcastle, he built the largest, home made Tesla coil in America.

“It’s fun for me,” smiles Kevin. “I imagine some people think I’m nuts. It’s like a big size bug zapper. It kills all mosquitoes.”

He operates his coil mostly at night, and, still, just for the enjoyment.

“I just, basically, roll it outside and hook the wires up,” he explains. “Then, with all the power I can give it, I just stand back.”

Outside a thunderstorm you won’t ever see lightning bolts like these.

“The big coil draws about 33,000 watts,” says Kevin. “There are a few even bigger than this but not many.”

His power bill is only a little higher than his neighbors, although some of them have called the fire department to mistakenly report a blown transformer.

Actually, it’s just Kevin.

Where some people might like model trains or collecting stamps, Kevin likes the stuff from which lightning is made.

Thanks to his hobby, he can make it in abundance anytime he likes.

“I like sparks,” he smiles.

