30 years, 30 Great State stories: A real live rooster who crows for his morning coffee

WARREN, Okla. (KFOR) — It’s a foggy morning in this small town, the kind of morning where even a rooster might forget to crow.

But in Charlie GIbson’s kitchen, it’s not the fog that keeps this rooster Chico from waking up the rest of the house.

Like a lot of other morning creatures, this rooster needs a good, fresh cup of coffee to shake off the night.

“You got to drink some more coffee,” directs Charlie as his rooster dips his head to a miniature cup of ‘joe’.

Gibson insists, “He’ll usually drink most of a cup. He’s kind of disinterested this morning because this dog is wanting to play.”

For the past several months now, Charlie, Chico, and Scruff the dog have shared coffee twice a day.

“Now quit!” Charlie tells his dog. “He’ll crow if you leave him alone!”

Their routine started when Gibson would take his coffee to the front porch.

“He’d come crawl up in my lap,” he says of Chico. “Or I’d set my coffee on the table and he would try to get at it. So I fixed him a cup of coffee.”

Chico also gets a nice pile of pecans for breakfast in the type of surroundings that seem designed to make a rooster feel right at home.

“Can you crow real good one more time?” asks Charlie.

Chico obliges, and Charlie thanks him, “Okay. That’s good.”

Sunrise and sundown, Chico is an honored guest in the Gibson household.

The rest of the time, he stays on the porch where he and Scruff have room to play.

Gibson smiles as he watches, “They’re going to get their morning scuffle over with.”

It’s a unique situation for a rooster.

You can tell Chico leads a full life.

So you can’t blame him for liking a quiet cup of coffee before than busy day begins.

