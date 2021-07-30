30 years, 30 Great State stories: A well known new U.S. citizen takes her oath

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)– They come for a lot of different reasons.

Freedom, opportunity, escape.

These are the faces of immigrants about to become United States citizens.

Among them are laborers, refugees, a few professionals, and one news anchor.

“Well, my mom is going to become a Canadian today,” says Tara Blume’s slightly confused 6-year old daughter, Holly. “I mean American. I’m sorry.”

Blume was a teenager when she first came to Oklahoma from Canada.

Her immigrant story doesn’t contain narrow escapes or harrowing struggles.

It’s a love story instead.

“If you fall in love with an American, this is where you end up,” she smiles. “Here in Oklahoma, with kids, a job, a family.”

She met me almost 21 years ago.

We fell in love, got married, had kids, and put down roots.

Most people thought she was already an American citizen.

On this day, she took to the microphone once again, this time, to tell her own story.

“For me,” she told the assembled crowd, “I came to practice my chosen profession, which is journalism. Then, like my grandmother, I found a husband, who you can see behind the camera over there. Soon, a marriage and family formed the roots that started to reach into U.S. soil.”

When federal judge Robin Cauthren had more than 140 people repeat the oath of citizenship, a familiar voice made her promise.

Holly, still confused, raised her right hand as well.

There are so many dreams represented here; the right to vote, the right to serve, the right to freedom of speech.

For one new citizen, who’s been here a while already, all three are still cherished.

A big part of one family joined an even bigger family with open arms.

“Mom is becoming a citizen today!” beams Tara’s 8-year-old daughter, Evelyn.

Tara concludes her speech to the assembly, “I want to thank all of my wonderful American friends who’ve made me feel at home. I’m proud to be an American,” she cries.

