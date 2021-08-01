30 years, 30 Great State stories: Oklahoma’s oldest cosmetologist still practices the hot comb method

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KFOR) — On a gray Monday morning, or on any morning, this might not look like one of the city’s oldest businesses.

But Della Gray’s customers have come to know where to find her after more than 60 years.

“I just keep working till I’m through with it,” she says.

A much younger Della learned beauty secrets from her mother.

It might seem a little strange now but she never abandoned the ‘hot comb’ method of straightening, then curling hair.

“People wonder how I keep from burning their scalps,” she says. “To do that, I keep an imaginary line between the root of the hair and the scalp. I been doing hair so long I can actually see this imaginary line.”

“I’m 85 now,” she states, “and I’ve been doing this since I was 22 years old.”

With and open gas flame and her trusty combs and curlers, Della remains now, one of the last practitioners of this lost art of chemical free hair design.”

“People like it yet,” insists Gray, “because some hair can’t take chemicals.”

From the back of her boxcar house, she keeps going.

She still has a few steady customers but is always on call for Muskogee’s ‘beautiful people’.

Since 1941, she’s had a state license prominently on display, and plans to keep it up for a while yet.

“I think I’m fortunate to still be working at my age,” Della says.

Her combs are still hot, and the fire is still on.

‘Is This a Great State or What?’ is sponsored by WEOKIE.