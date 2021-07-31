30 years, 30 Great State stories: Picking wild onions on the banks of the Illinois River

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (KFOR) – Before the canoes and inner tubes start floating down the Illinois River, before the leaves start to shade the hills north of Tahlequah, Cindy Hare and other hunters like her comb the cold ground of early spring in search of wild onions.

“Just walk around and look around,” she advises. “See. Here’s some onions.”

“This is how I dig my onion,” she shows us. “With a stick. Then you pull them up.”

They’ve grown in the new world for thousands of years.

The Pilgrims encountered wild onions shortly after landing at Plymouth Rock.

Cindy learned to look for these small, grass like roots at the feet of her grandmother, who learned from countless generations of the Keetoowah band of Cherokee.

“Learned it from my grandma,” she affirms. “Now I’m trying to pass this along to my grand kids. Hopefully, it doesn’t die out.”

Like other more domestic onions, they’re are pungent.

Leave them in a car too long and you might smell them for weeks.

After a morning of picking, Cindy washes away the loose dirt.

She picks off the root tendrils, then drops them into a sauce pan with a little water.

“This will probably be ready in about 10 minutes,” she says. “I let the water boil down a little.”

It’s a springtime ritual that dates back before the Trail of Tears.

Mix boiled onions with an egg or two, and you have the makings of a wild onion feast, a staple of stomp dances and church suppers alike.

It’s a homemade, spring time tradition that smells and tastes just like the season.

‘Is This a Great State or What?’ is sponsored by WEOKIE.