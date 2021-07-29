30 years, 30 Great State stories: Skulls Unlimited assembles a complete whale skeleton for the Museum of Osteology

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- You’re witness to one, short work session that was years in the making.

In 2001, this humpback whale collided with a ship.

“A ship strike with no broken bones,” says Jay Villamarette. “It’s kind of ironic.”

Almost nine years later, he and his crew were getting ready to hoist the great head of this beast 12 feet in the air.

Villamarette, the owner and founder of Skulls Unlimited indicates, “This is what we consider to be putting a star on a Christmas tree.”

“Only this star weighs about a thousand pounds,” laughs one of the installation crew.

Their so-called Christmas tree is a unique museum taking shape in south Oklahoma City.

Skulls Unlimited produces osteological specimens.

Villamarette has long had a museum in mind to house some of his best skeletons.

The biggest, by far, is this hump back whale.

“I’ve been looking forward to this day for a very long time,” he says.

There are only a handful of these on display around the world.

Jay and his team spent 4 years getting it ready.

“I was expecting to be nervous,” he admits, “and I was. I also expected it would take a full day to install and it has.”

The blueprint for hanging this skeleton was written right here with chains and steel cables.

A forklift hoisted the head in place, dangling above the concrete floor.

“I’m getting there,” smiles Jay. “I’m starting to become less nervous.”

The museum still has a bull elephant skeleton to assemble but the state’s only humpback whale is in place, ready for the visitors who will wonder how in the world it ever got here in the first place.

For more information on the Museum of Osteology, go to their website here.

‘Is This a Great State or What?’ is sponsored by WEOKIE.