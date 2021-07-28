30 years, 30 Great State Stories: The reason this football team adopted the slogan, ‘fight like a girl’

NOBLE, Okla. (KFOR) — They are the Lions, a 4th-grade football team from Luther, Oklahoma.

They came here to Noble with the hope of finishing a perfect season.

A reporter on the field asks, “Why are you so good?”

A player responds, “We’ve been working hard. Training hard.”

You can find a lot of reasons why the Lions were great in 2015; extra running, some film work, and a funny sticker on the backs of their helmets that reads ‘Fight Like a Girl.’

The girl that sticker refers to is Isabelle Lawson.

“They just started calling their team ‘Team IZ’,” she says.

Isabelle was 8-years-old in 2015.

She sits for a quick interview with her best friend Melanie Vasquez.

“We’ve known each other since pre-K,” they say.

She was a cheerleader for the Lions until her leg started hurting in the fall.

Iz recalls, “Well, there was a tumor and it started to hurt. I don’t know why it started to hurt.”

Another player on the team says, “She went through chemo and cancer.”

Cancer took her leg but not her spirit.

She challenges a cameraman following her.

“Do you wanna get hit with a prosthetic leg?” she yells.

The team decided on their own to dedicate their season to Iz.

“Last year, she cheered us on. This year, we’re cheering her on,” says another player.

Coach Greg Westermier says they never wavered.

“It’s kind of amazing,” he states, “that a group of boys would put a sticker on their helmets that reads ‘Fight Like a Girl’, but they’ve embraced that.”

The game against Prague wasn’t very close.

The Lions roared 22-0.

Iz watched the clock tick down perched on Coach Westermier’s shoulders.

Her cancer is gone and her treatments finished.

The team that had dedicated themselves to a higher purpose celebrated on the field with their captain.

They yelled and they prayed too.

Iz’s Lions took home a championship and a win that counts for a whole lot more than a simple ‘W’ in the record books.

One post script to Saturday’s game; the MVP award went to Ruben Vega.

He awarded his trophy to Isabelle.

‘Is This a Great State or What?’ is sponsored by WEOKIE.