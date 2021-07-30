30 years, 30 Great States: This Route 66 fanatic got 66 tattoos to match

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. (KFOR) — How does someone who doesn’t live very close to Route 66 still keep it close to his heart?

Well, Ron Jones likes to cruise the streets of Bartlesville in his cute, little PT Cruiser.

He has an even better ‘cruiser’ back home in his garage, a sweet ’56 Chevy that’s not running at the moment.

“The battery is dead,” laughs Jones.

The garage also sports a whole bunch of Mother Road maps and pictures tacked to the walls.

“Who knew that 66 would grow up to be what it is today?” ponders Ron.

But to really take measure of the man’s favorite highway, you have to look to the man himself; his legs, his arms, just about everywhere he has a spare patch of skin.

He started a few years back.

In 2000, he decided to get a small Route 66 tattoo.

“A shield with the road going through it,” Jones points out.

But he liked it, so he got more, slowly, tattoo after tattoo.

Pointing to his right bicep, he says, “There’s one you might recognize. Anne’s Chicken Fry House.”

Pointing to his left arm, “Elbow Inn. And where did I put it? On my elbow.”

Chicago to L.A., the idea began to form.

What if he could fit 66 Route 66 tattoos on his body somewhere?

Finally, 8 years after getting the first, he’d done it.

“This is my latest one,” he says pulling aside his t-shirt to reveal a Museum Club, Flagstaff, Arizona tattoo.

“I’ve had more fun doing this than anyone deserves to have,” he smiles.

If you count carefully, Ron actually has 67 tattoos.

The one that doesn’t belong is from Eskimo Joes in Stillwater.

“I had a weak moment,” he admits.

His uniquely personal map of the Mother Road includes some favorite spots.

“The Club Cafe,” he points.

“Tally’s Cafe too.”

Some of them are gone, but as long as he’s alive, they’re preserved in some way.

“Even on the back of my legs,” Jones laughs.

At a personal crossroads, Ron is debating whether or not to get more tattoos.

He insists, “I could probably double that number.”

But, for now, he’s standing pat, a move both his own mother, and the Mother Road would approve.

‘Is This a Great State or What?’ is sponsored by WEOKIE.