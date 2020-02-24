5 Grammy Awards: Grupo Siggno and its lead guitar player stop in the Southwest Oklahoma town where he grew up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLIS, Okla. (KFOR) -- The tour bus carrying members of the Tejano band Grupo Siggno didn't stop at a grocery store parking lot on Main Street in Hollis just to stretch their legs.

One of the band members, Richard Rosales, was born and raised a few blocks from this spot so it wasn't just fans who gathered for pictures and autographs. It was family, even former teachers, who produce high school annuals to sign.

Lead singer Jesse Turner says his friend's constant refrain is, "Every night it's 'from Hollis, Oklahoma, Richard Rosales."

Grupo Siggno started out in 2001 behind Turner who is another small-town kid.

Richard was a recording engineer who latched onto the group about twelve years ago, carrying with him a history of this place, from the Harmon County seat, from his old high school built in 1929, and a Catholic church that gave him his start as a singer.

"Everybody knew everybody," says Rosales.

The band was on its way to a gig in Altus on this Friday night, but stopping here first was a must for both Rosales and the band.

Turner laughs and says, "So this is the Richard no one knew."

He graduated high school in 1995. Richard was in a couple of other bands.

He produced other band's records then the lights really turned on with Siggno.

He found some other small-town guys who brought that vibe with them and with the volume turned way up.

"Being from a small town," he insists, "that's what keeps me and everyone else in the band grounded."

Siggno plays their music loud most of the time, sort of Tejano meets Heavy Metal, but small-town friendly.

From a 10- string Bajo Sexto comes the sound of a Mexican family that found a home in Southwest Oklahoma, a place where an artist was allowed to grow.

Grupo Siggno played an Altus gig Friday night. They're off to Austin next Friday and then on to a tour of Georgia in March.

For more information on the band go to their Facebook page here.