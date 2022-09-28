ALVA, Okla. (KFOR) – Catching Resa Harris or her youngest daughter, Emily during a lunch rush is a difficult task.

“It’s that mild sauce running through our veins,” smiles Resa, who is usually in the kitchen putting plates together having arrived at 6 a.m. to open for lunch by 11 a.m.

Emily, when she’s there, is at the register taking orders and pouring drinks.

It’s a well oiled machine, and it should be.

“Your first meal might have been in here,” says a visitor to Emily.

Probably,” she replies. “My first day care was here.”

Resa’s parents started Taco Village when she was barely a teenager.

She recalls, “Dad loved Mexican food.”

Emily grew up in the restaurant, just like generations of regulars who came to define Mexican food by what passed through the pickup window.

“It’s fun when I get to work with my mom,” Emily says. “We have a good time.”

Dudley Brown was a book keeper tired of traveling to meet clients back in 1972.

Resa’s mom, Jeanette was already a good cook so they put their business and culinary talents together in their home kitchen.

“They got in the kitchen on Maple Street and started mixing up recipes,” recalls Resa.

There are people, lots of them college kids just off the bus at Northwestern, who still look at the menu, but it hasn’t changed very much.

“Same old recipes,” she continues. “We just do it the way my dad did it. He always said to stick with what you know.”

People stayed loyal to the tacos, and burritos, even the ‘one big nacho’ just like they would for their own ‘mom’s cooking’.

It was work and included long hours, but it paid a book keeper’s bills, and his family’s, his daughter, and her daughter.

It really did ‘take a village’, and a village that took to them.

For more information on Taco Village visit their Facebook page.

Great State is sponsored by WEOKIE Credit Union