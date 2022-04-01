OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The subject doesn’t take much prodding on a walk through the woods, even in broad daylight.

Bigfoot, or Sasquatch, or whatever you want to call it, seems to hide behind every tree or lurk in every patch of tall grass.

“Bigfoot is just part of the popular zeitgeist right now,” argues filmmaker Nick Sanford. “You can throw a rock and hit a car with a Bigfoot bumper sticker on it.”

Sanford can tell you all about his own weeklong Bigfoot adventure that he actually filmed in the Fall of 2020.

Muted Imagery 2020 (Elusive BTS)

He called it, ‘Elusive’.

“They are looking for Bigfoot,” says Nick about the plot of his movie, “but it kind of explores the myth of Bigfoot and why we need that myth.”

Before we walk any further into the weeds we should tell you Nick wrote and directing this film as a mock documentary.

The search his main character goes on is actually for something deeper than an apelike creature, but he plays it all for laughs.

“The tagline we’ve been using is ‘come for the Bigfoot jokes,'” he quotes, “‘Stay for the father issues.’ It’s supposed to entertain and make people laugh. But there’s some other stuff in there if you want to do a little thinking as well.”

Muted Imagery 2020 (Elusive BTS)

Sanford and friends openly titled ‘Elusive’ as ‘another stupid Bigfoot movie’ even though they take no real sides on whether it really exists out there somewhere.

“Some people treat the subject seriously, and others treat it not so seriously,” remarks a fellow hiker. “And you wanted to take your shot?”

“We’re kind of in the middle,” he responds.

They just wanted to have some fun in the middle of a pandemic.

Believing in their project after having worked so hard on it takes a lot of faith all by itself.

Sanford tells us, “I’ve got one of those tins in my office. It’s a silhouette of a Sasquatch in the forest and it says, ‘Don’t Stop Believing.'”

The premiere of ‘Elusive’ takes place Friday, April 1 at the Paramount Theatre on Film Row in Oklahoma City.

The first two shows were sold out, but Sanford assures us his film will hold over as long as demand exists.

‘Elusive’ is also available for streaming from the movie’s website, www.stupidbigfootmovie.com.