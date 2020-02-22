800,000 volumes and more for sale the 40th annual Friends of the Library Book Sale

You can follow the signs or follow your nose.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – You can follow the signs or follow your nose.

The books are everywhere inside two big buildings at the Oklahoma State Fairgrounds.

"Anywhere you go in here you're going to find a title that's going to get your attention," says volunteer coordinator Beth Toland.

She is one of a whole group of volunteers charged with organizing and displaying upwards of 800,000 books ahead of this huge, used book sale.

Of the crowds who've flocked here for 40 years, Toland says, "They just want books."

If you're not careful there are distractions at every turn of the page.

There might be fewer book stores out there these days, but Toland and others here would argue there is no shortage of books.

A lot of people still read them and then want to clear the space.

"You should see my living room side table," chuckles Beth. "There's 3 stacks this high."

The categories cover everything you can think of.

Paperbacks are 50 cents.

Most hard covers are one dollar.

Even most of the volumes in the better book room are priced under 5 dollars.

Toland advises, "Particularly over in Carol's Corner."

There are old books here, some rare, like this illustrated 'Robinson Crusoe', or this Chicago periodical from the 1800s.

You can find boxes full of DVDs, CDs, books on tape and some interesting pairings.

'Complete Chess' and a big book on cats are neighbors.

This book of golf is dangerously close to a book on venomous animals.

It's hard not to find something of interest in here.

All you have to do is grab hold and crack the cover.

No secrets, no lack of motivation, just a universe of words on paper.

The 40th Friends of the Library Book Sale opens for member preview on Friday, Feb. 21.

The sale opens to the public Saturday and Sunday, February 22 and 23, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

For more information, go to www.mlsfriends.org or facebook.com/okbooksale