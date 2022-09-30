OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – When Charles Colcord was busy messing around with this new movie camera back in the early 1920s, no one in his family had any idea their pictures of the neighborhood would survive, or that the Heritage Hills Addition would survive for another century as well.

But Chad and Emily Reynolds are happy every day they get to walk around in a home that developer G.A. Nichols built in 1919.

Remodeled in the ’40s and added onto in the ’50s, the Reynolds put their own stamp on the home they fell in love with 13 years ago.









Heritage Hills Home Tour. Images KFOR

“What drew us to this house were the high ceilings, the windows, and the light,” Chad describes.

The place was a fixer upper in 2009, but compared to the Boston real estate market they moved from, it was a bargain and comparatively new.

Chad continues, “We know some people that live in houses built in the 1700s.”

Emily, who is from the Boston area, adds, “There are still some houses standing from the 1600s.”

Over the years, they re-did bathrooms.

They opened up the kitchen, removing a staircase and a door to the basement.

“We essentially opened up three rooms here,” Chad shows.

Chad and Emily completely rebuilt a garage and landscaped the backyard.

“We built a deck,” he says.

It’s the only home they ever owned and they still like their choice.

“We both only rented apartments before this,” Chad states.

“So why move,” states their house guest. “You did pretty well on your first try.”

“We love it,” Emily agrees.

There are homes a few blocks to the south in Heritage Hills that are far bigger and more ornate.

But this home, originally purchased by the founder of the Oklahoma Electrical Supply Co. survives too, like its neighbors, much loved for many generations, and many reasons.

The Reynolds home is one of four on the 2022 Heritage Hills Home Tour that takes place October 1 and 2.

