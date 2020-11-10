A Bigfoot that’s easy to spot in Southeastern Oklahoma: ‘Gasquatch’ is the world’s tallest

IDABEL, Okla. (KFOR) — Most people are familiar with ‘Sasquatch’ videos.

They’re grainy, hard to identify, almost always obscured.

“I know he must be real,” smiles Phil Silva.

But this Sasquatch isn’t shy at all.

Maybe it’s because he’s the world’s largest at 30 feet tall and weighing in at thousands of pounds.

It’s not Silva’s pet, but more like a mascot for his brand new convenience store on the highway between Idabel and Broken Bow, Oklahoma.

He argues, “You have to do something to set yourself apart.”

Phil named it ‘Gasquatch’ then trademarked it so he could make income off more than just the pumps out front.

“So we could make our own t-shirts and so forth,” he says.

There are still some people who remember the country and western bar Phil ran here for thirty years.

“Dance floor, pool tables, seating here,” he points.

When he finally closed it he thought of selling the property, but had an even better idea for his highway frontage.

Silva mentions, “The connector at the bottom of the hill is where our Texas traffic comes through.”

Gasquatch isn’t the only thing Phil thought of to separate his story from the average highway stop.

“It’s about 14,000 square feet.”

The beer cave might be cold just like the ice cream counter.

Customers can come in for a hamburger, but he also moved in his collection of vintage, neon signs.

Silva also figured there would be enough room in the back for at least fifteen of his classic cars.

Looking around, he says, “I think it came out about right.”

He’s been working on this old building for the better part of two years now.

People keep stopping when they see the Gasquatch to ask if he’s open.

“It’s a heart breaker,” says Phil, “because we’d like to take some of their money, but we can’t yet.”

Pretty soon, says Phil.

And pretty soon, smiles Gasquatch.

Phil and his managers set a goal for Tuesday, November 10 as their first day to be open, but cautioned they might have to push it later that week.

For updates you can go to the Gasquatch Facebook page.

