A Christmas wish come true for a special needs Oklahoman and a Nichols Hills veterinarian

NICHOLS HILLS, Okla. (KFOR) – A mid-December morning at the Nichols Hills Veterinary Clinic.

Fridays might bring as many as 20 appointments and drop-ins for Dr. Stacy Robertson to examine.

That would include 12-year-old Trooper, whose owners are worried about a few lumps on his neck and some uncontrollable itching.

It’s routine stuff around here, but not for Shay Smith.

Photo goes with story
Shay Smith at the Nichols Hills Veterinary Clinic.

Ever since she could remember, she’s wanted to be a veterinarian.

This morning represents a wish she’s been holding onto for years.

Shay is a full-time special needs resident at the Center of Family Love in Okarche, Okla.

She and her mom used to take care of animals at their clinic where she used to live.

Photo goes with story
Shay comforting a cuddly dog.

Dogs, cats, birds, it doesn’t matter.

She connects with every one.

Smith wasn’t shy about her Christmas wish so Center of Family Love staff put out a request that Stacy and her staff answered.

Center Director Debbie Espinosa was there when Shay got the news last week.

Photo goes with story
Shay and Dr. Stacy Robertson

Not every gift comes in a box or fits under the tree.

Sometimes all it takes to make a dream come true is a pat on the head, a kiss on the cheek or a simple ‘yes’.

That kind of Christmas cheer warms every heart that sees it.

The Center of Family Love has several of its residents who have their own wishes to work with professionals in a number of different fields.

For more information on what the Center of Family Love does, go to centeroffamilylove.org.

Follow @KFOR on Twitter