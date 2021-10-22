‘A house like this is worth saving,’ A historic home in Heritage Hills in the spotlight

A typo in the original version has been corrected.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Bill Carey can still walk through his house and recall wanting to move to a place just like this right out of college.

“If I was going to stay in Oklahoma City,” he recalls, “I was going to live in Heritage Hills.”

“The plaster walls, the palm texture,” he points out, “are pretty special.”

He bought the house next door to his current home in the late 70’s, then set his sights on the grand, Moorish style manor home.

“We moved across the driveway,” said Carey.

The owner, at the time, was a bank president named Charles Vose who agreed that Bill might be a proper candidate to take good care of it.

“When I first walked in it just wowed me,” he remembers. “It was not in good repair at the time but you could tell it was a special house.”

A house like this is worth saving.

Built in 1929, the plaster walls are 18 inches thick.

The wood beams in the formal living room are hand painted.

The scroll work in the study is hand carved.

On a personal tour, he poins out, “It’s all original. It’s all the same wood.”

Bill moved his family here in 1986 after restoring it, but not really altering much.

He framed in the old Florida Room and re-plumbed the fountain outside.

Carey says, “it was covered up with ivy so we kept digging on it.”

More remodeling work took place in the kitchen and upstairs bedrooms, but the bones of this old house were too good to change in any radical way.

“We had to re-do everything, but we didn’t change anything,” he argues.

For a half-century neighbors called it the Vose House.

“Is it known as the Carey Home now,” asks his visitor?

“I think so,” he replies.

Bill and many other homeowners still fiercely protect the historic flavor of the neighborhood, while still appreciating the new families who move in.

“We’re having a ball living among them,” he states.

One of these years he’ll hand the old Carey Place off to someone else who might stay a while.

Imagining a future conversation with the next buyer, he says, “Mr. Carey, it’s time for you to go. Here’s our offer.”

The house itself is built to last many generations more.

“It probably could last another hundred years.”

The 2021 Heritage Hills Historic Homes Tour is taking place October 23rd and 24th.