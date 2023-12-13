NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Around the clock, from big tanks, to purifiers, to carefully modulated water freezers, the Vault Ice warehouse in north Norman was built to produce as much ice as they could freeze.

“We have a, roughly, 3-day harvest time,” says Sales Director Dan Hays. “Each of these machines makes a 300 pound block.”

Dan Hays spends most of his time on the phone and traveling the country selling Vault Ice ‘craft rocks,’ but to sell it, he has to be able to describe what happens in making ice.

Turning city water into big blocks of pure, frozen liquid, shaved and shaped, then delivered to bars and parties all over the U.S. is a complicated process.

That’s what the brain trust at Vault Ice has been doing for the past 6 or 7 years.

They turn what used to be a cocktail afterthought into what General Manager David Holland refers to as an essential ingredient.

“We used to use ice to keep our beer cold in a cooler,” he smiles.

Now, he describes the new customer preference as, “How does it look, how does it taste, how does it smell? The ice adds to each one of those sensory experiences.”

It’s taken some work, and, believe it or not, the manufacture of craft cocktail ice is actually a hotly contested industry.

They started with a product that used to be of interest only to ice sculptors.

These days, they ship to more than 40 states.

“Our goal,” states Hays, “is to help bartenders make better looking, better tasting, and better selling drinks.”

Vault Ice arrives to bars and restaurants in boxes and small sleeves designed for easy use by your bartender.

They might even put a custom stamp on the cube as a last, exclusive touch.

Hays continues, “This is what the customer wants in their glass and what the educated consumer demands.”

According to Holland and Hays, the best cocktails are, more and more, mixed with the best ice.

It just about has to be clear, cubed, or sphered (and cold).

If Vault Ice has their way, they’ll be Made in Oklahoma as well.

For more information on Vault Ice, go to their website here.

Great State is sponsored by Oklahoma Proton Center Follow Galen’s Great State adventures on social media!