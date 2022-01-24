A Motown legend and his favorite singer – Mel and Mae make a colorful combo

Great State

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICKASHA, Okla. (KFOR) – The pictures on their living room wall offer some insight.

Mel Bolton and his wife, Mae help each other fill in the chords of an extensive musical history.

  • Mel and Mae Bolton
  • Mel and Mae Bolton

Making a list of stars Mel has worked with over the years, Mae prompts, “Marvin Gaye.”

“Marvin Gaye,” agrees Mel.

“Diana Ross,” she suggests.

“Diana Ross,” he echoes.

“Aretha Franklin,” says Mae.

“Aretha Franklin,” laughs Mel. “She knows them all.”

“Stevie Wonder and Smoky Robinson,” smiles Mae.

  • Mel Bolton Motown image
  • Mel Bolton Motown record
  • Mel Bolton Motown image

Mel learned his first guitar chords from his mother, but by the time he moved to Detroit he was ready to record with Motown Records.

“It worked out for me,” he says. “I practiced all the time.”

He moved with the label to Los Angeles and enjoyed a second career as a session man.

“When somebody knew me and wanted me to play my style of guitar on a certain record they would call me.”

Mae came along later in his life but added her own verses to his song.

She is also an expert quilter in her own right.

Mae Bolton quilting

Mel noticed her singing at a Juneteenth celebration.

She joined his band but added her own style.

“I can make suggestions,” she smiles, “But he’s going to do it his way regardless.”

The COVID pandemic slowed their musical cooperation in public, but Mel never stopped playing, and Mae never stopped quilting in her own patchwork.

  • Mel Bolton playing guitar
  • Mae records Mel Bolton playing guitar
  • Mel Bolton playing guitar

“It’s a mess. She’s a mess,” chuckles Mel, “But I like it.”

Their small house in Chickasha is still an artistic center, a colorful quilt made with cotton strings and steel that sing a tune all their own.

Mel had yet another career in police work serving as police chief at Rose State College and the town of Clayton, Oklahoma.

He and Mae still perform and record together.

For more information on Mel’s music, go to his Facebook page.

For another look at Mae’s quilts, go to her Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

Pay it 4Ward

More Pay It 4ward

Trending

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

Follow @KFOR on Twitter