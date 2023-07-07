OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Carpenter Square Theatre Artistic Director Rhonda Clark has been walking through what used to be an old warehouse nearly every day for the past four years, checking in on a big project for this community theater group, the biggest in its nearly 40-year history.

As we walk into the new space she points out, “Red doors indicate, ‘public come in’.”

So there hasn’t been an ‘aha’ moment for her, at least not in a visual sense, not like there is for first time visitors.

“When we got our final inspection, that’s when you go, ‘yes!'” she smiles.

The theater has moved five times now in its history, which dates back to 1984. They had always tried to fit into existing spaces with varying degrees of success.

The old Naifeh Warehouse at Reno and Western had been home to lots of different businesses, the latest was a wrecking company until 2019.

“It was a big, open, dirty, warehouse,” she recalls.

Transforming it into a theater took longer than anyone here thought it might, but there was a pandemic, then a fire at the old prop building.

Actors like Terry Neal and Rob May have been waiting for the lights to come up for the past two years.

“It’s very special,” says May, “to see this open back up finally, and to be in the inaugural show.”

Neal echoes, “To see the theater come together like this is pretty incredible.”

There are 120 spacious seats in the auditorium.

The HVAC system got a big upgrade.

There is more room to everything including the set ship, backstage, the snack bar, and even an art gallery in the lobby.

Director Clark hopes this ‘Carpenter Squared’ will be home for a very long time.

“For me,” she states, “This is going to be the last home for Carpenter Square.”

The new play is a comedy, Steve Martin’s ‘Picasso at the Lapin Agile’

The setting takes place in a quiet bar in Paris.

But please forgive the first audiences if they look around a little bit at a new theatre house that spent some extra time waiting for its debut.

The first performance at the new Carpenter Square Theatre takes place the evening of July 7, 2023.

That show sold out but there are tickets available for other performances.

For more information go to their website or their Facebook page.