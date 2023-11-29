OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Zoom Room does look like a gym from the outside.

Signs promise trainers and classes in agility.

Who doesn’t need that?

The place has lockers and some exercise equipment too, but not for humans.

Manager Juan Herrerra cautions this gym has ‘gone to the dogs.’

“Right,” he chuckles. “Anything a human goes to a gym for a dog can go too.”

Part obedience school, part retail, part friend space.

Dogs and their humans show up for events like this puppy party to sniff out possibilities, learn new tricks, and even get in shape, all through positive reinforcement.

“Treats, praise, poise,” says Herrerra.

“No rolled up newspaper?” we jokingly query.

“Exactly,” he smiles. “It’s more to do with bonding with our human and bonding with our dog.”

Employees here see them all from short hair to hound.

One customer, Rachel, brings her dog Ollie partly to keep him from eating the tissue boxes in her house.

“He is very high energy so it’s definitely helped with that,” she says.

John and his dog Zoey like the controlled environment inside.

He argues, “It just offers more exposure for her to get used to other dogs.”

The ‘puppy party’ came complete with treats, though it was hard to tell which ones were for who.

From get-togethers, to agility training, to ‘urban herding’, the Zoom Room is on a search for dogs who want to be good in every sense of the word, and humans who want the very same.

Find more information on the Zoom Room website.

