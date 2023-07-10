OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – When you’re dealing with great heights, like the huge wind turbines Enel Energy operates at 13 different wind farms across the state, safety comes first for the technicians they hire.

So they come to a unique training facility first, located at Enel’s new Oklahoma headquarters in the Midtown district.

Trainees get some classroom work, but they’re quickly off to a big mockup of both the inside and outside of a turbine itself.

Specialist David Fishinghawk makes sure his students are geared up well before they climb.

He says, “It’s really nice to work with somebody who has a fear in their heart about heights.”

Kevin McCarty is usually waiting at the bottom of this shortened tower to insure safe landings.

He describes some of the equipment on which he trains future technicians, “So what we have here is a ‘LadSafe’ which is a ladder safety device that all of our technicians attach to when they climb on the tower.”

So where might this state of the art, one of a kind, training ground be?

Look around Midtown and you’d never guess from the outside, even with the Enel name of the marquis of their building.

As the company’s foothold in Oklahoma increased, senior managers like Trish Evans knew they’d need more space.

She recalls, “2018 was our first office downtown and you could probably fit that whole office in the room where we’re standing.”

Hundreds of turbines to maintain, and a new solar cell factory on the way, this Italian headquartered company knew they’d need people like Logan Kaufman who, not long ago, was a metal working in a local body shop.

“How far are you from climbing a real wind turbine tower?” we ask.

“About a week,” he grins.

Construction workers had to cut a big hole in the second floor of the Enel offices to create this cleverly hidden ‘climbing gym’, but it’s already getting heavy use and running so smoothly, the rest of the neighborhood hardly notices at all.

For more information on the Enel company or their unique offices go to their website.