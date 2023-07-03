YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) — With a concert set for dusk and lots of work for everyone else, director and conductor Irv Wagner knows the drill because he’s performed at Freedom Fest many times.

“I have a 50-piece concert band,” he states. “We play all the Souza stuff because he was conductor of the Marine Corps Band for a long time.”

This July 3rd band concert and fireworks show honors American veterans, and he knows all the patriotic tunes by heart.

In fact, Wagner can only remember one time when he didn’t have a gig around July 4th or any other major holiday.

Such is the life of a musician now well into his 7th decade of playing and performing.

“It’s 75 years this year exactly,” he smiles. “It’s great. It’s been a journey money can’t buy.”

His parents were Kansas farmers, but church singers too.

When young Irv slid into his first trombone seat he never looked back.

Over the years he’s played for U.S. presidents, popes, and for huge television audiences.

He might be most famous for an ability to play the spoons as percussion, and the trombone at the same time.

He has to take a shoe off to work the slide.

That act got him on the original ‘Ted Mack Amateur Hour back in the 1950’s.

During our interview Dr. Wagner pulls two spoons out of his pocket and starts to demonstrate.

“Spoons are fascinating too,” he explains without missing a beat.

Wagner is OU’s longest serving faculty member, a conductor, arranger, and composer.

But in March of 2023 he noticed a shortness of breath.

His doctor’s diagnosis was a cruel one, lung cancer.

As of July, 2023, he’d completed 3 rounds of chemotherapy with one to go, then a re-evaluation.

Long term commitments for future gigs are written in pencil for now.

“I said earlier, it’s been a great journey so I hope in continues for a little longer, but we’ll see what happens anyway.”

So no heavy lifting for Dr. Wagner this July 4th, but you can be sure there will be plenty of trombones paying tribute to veterans, a heavy dose of Souza marches, and above all, fun too.

This conductor, composer, arranger, and horn player wouldn’t have it any other way.

“Such is life,” quips Wagner.

