Add a little spice to your next road trip at Oklahoma’s only Salt and Pepper Shaker museum

PERKINS, Okla. (KFOR) — Well seasoned, that’s how Don Spoonemore would agree to describe himself.

“I don’t want to get old, fat, and ugly, and die in my chair,” he quips.

Don definitely likes to stay busy, building furniture, cutting wood, doing beadwork of an evening, and a pinch of one more thing, curating the state’s only salt and pepper shaker museum.

“This is 99.9% of my collection,” he boasts at the entrance to his small museum. “That sign is hand painted too.”

There was a time he just hoarded his shakers in the kitchen.

The rest settled in boxes in a spare room.

“So one day,” Don recalls, “I told my boy, ‘let’s build a museum’.”

He inherited quite a few sets from a brother and sister-in-law.

Don filled the shelves as best he could with no rhyme or reason, just a sprinkle here or there, a tasting room for the eyes.

Spoonmore explains, “It’s all in how a person looks at it,”

There are a few basic shakers in here, but the eye is drawn to the colorful, and the unusual, maybe the conversation starters.

Don estimates, “There’s close to 4,000 sets.”

Faces pop out and there are a lot of those.

Salt and pepper shakers seem to be the ideal collectible, easy to pick up on a trip somewhere, and that have some use.

For the hard to discern sets he cautions, “One hole it’s salt. Two holes it’s pepper.”

Don Spoonemore’s little museum is lit by a car battery, with no air conditioning, no pet restrictions.

It’s the kind of museum travelers stumble upon, and that proves the spice to a good share, a perfect stop for the seasoned tourist and the museum’s ‘salty’ host.

“Something unusual,” he smiles.

Plus, “I haven’t tried to dust anything in here.”

Spoonemore advertises his hours as Monday through Friday from 1pm to 6pm, unless he’s out cutting wood.

The location is 121 East Thomas Street in Perkins, OK.

