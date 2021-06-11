Amidst a sea of wheat, this Lamont, Okla., farm family pins its hopes to a first ever Sunflower Festival

LAMONT, Okla. (KFOR) – Drive or fly a few miles north of Lamont in June and you’ll see mostly wheat drying in the sun, ready for harvest.

But on Sarah Aldrich’s 80 acres, wheat is an afterthought.

“This was my granddad’s farm,” she says.

It’s sunflowers she’s really worried about, 10 acres of them, not quite blooming in time for a different type of planned harvest, her first Sunflower Festival.

Looking at her field of still green sunflower plants she notes, “It looks like they’re about a week behind schedule.”

“We’re just giving this a shot to see if the festival will work, and next year, we might make it a two-day event or even open for the whole month of June.”

In case you hadn’t already figured it out, Sarah has always been full of interesting ideas when it comes to country living.

“Did your parents wonder what you were doing,” asks a visitor?

“Oh my goodness,” Sarah recalls. “I’ve always been a little scatterbrained. My dad said, ‘No way.'”

It’s been six years since she tried growing a pumpkin patch at her Rustic Roots Farm.

Fall is now a busy time at Rustic Roots.

Sarah Aldrich and her family.

Every year, Sarah and her kids and their cousins try something new.

A Sunflower Festival is the latest in a long line of ideas to bring paying customers to her little piece of heaven.

“I think this will work,” she says. “It’s a lot of fun out here and it’s beautiful.”

Sarah’s dad tells the story of a stubborn sapling that kept growing next to the barn no matter how many times they mowed over it.

Finally, they let it grow and now look at it.

Rustic Roots is named for that kind of ‘never give up’ spirit.

“I have so many ideas,” she says.

Sarah Aldrich keeps trying, keeps pushing upward like a sunflower or a persistent cottonwood.

What she’s created, this June, is an oasis in a desert of wheat.

Rustic Roots first ever Sunflower Festival takes place Saturday, June 12, 2021.

For more information on what she has planned for it, go to their Facebook page.

https://www.facebook.com/RusticRootsEvents/?ref=page_internal