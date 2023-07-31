OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Al Mertens is a registered investment advisor. His wife, Brandi Mertens is a financial comptroller for Oklahoma County.

Both of them not only like movies, they make them, too.

“It’s a creative endeavor,” says Al. “If you’re an artist, you have a need to express.”

The last time we visited was in 2019 just as Al was releasing a film he wrote.

The title was ‘Lord Finn’ then. It’s since changed to ‘Native Hearts’.

From morning stock reports to writing dialogue, Al caught the movie bug after taking a class at OCCC.

“Catching the bug is exactly the right way to put that,” smiles Al.

Brandi has always enjoyed acting and set design.

She also wasn’t afraid to get her hands dirty on set.

Job titles in their latest project included, “Plumber and gopher,” she chuckles.

Al explains, “Plumber when the pipes burst and everyone freaked out.”

The first project under their belt, Al already had another screenplay written.

‘Thank You Amelia Earhart’ pits two strong-willed women together who bond over the subject of history.

“Amelia Earhart casts a huge shadow over the film,” explains Al.

Al and Brandi shot their second film in Jones in 2020 during the height of a pandemic.

They used an all Oklahoma crew, and Oklahoma actors.

One of the stars, Mary Buss, later got a big role in another film shot here, and due for release later in 2023, ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’.

We joke, “You gave her her start,”

It took a while to get ‘Amelia’ to the screen but it won an award in the Historical Film category at a big festival in Houston.

Its Oklahoma debut is scheduled for August 5 at the Fly Festival in Enid.

Brandi says, “It’s just nice to be able to put our product out for the world to see.”

It’s understandable why this Oklahoma ‘power couple’ might not have much time to slow down and let their coffee go cold.

There are other projects in the works, and the way they’re going, a lot more red carpets to walk.

Find more information on ‘Thank You Amelia Earhart’ on IMDB.

For more information on the Fly Film Festival in Enid, visit their website.