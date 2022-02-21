OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — A walk through the old Pachyderm House at the Oklahoma City Zoo no longer provides views of the animals that once lived there, but just about everyone who’s ever visited has memories.

Built in the early 1960’s when all this was the Lincoln Park Zoo, architects planned the structure to house some of the zoo’s largest creatures.

There are zigzag lines and a plated roof, a common characteristic of what we refer to now as Mid-Century Modern.

“It’s a really unique building,” says current architect Sara Werneke. “I grew up in it.”

As a current coordinator at the State Historic Preservation Office she helped guide the application process of getting the Pachyderm Building on the National Register.

Werneke says, “The goal of the nomination is to tell other people why they should care about the building.”

The building sits right in the middle of the largest habitat expansion in zoo history, a 14 acre, $25 million project to be called Expedition Africa.

There were preliminary talks about tearing down the old building, but Zoo Executive Director Dwight Lawson says history won the day.

OKC Zoo renovations- Expedition Africa. Image KFOR

“In Oklahoma City,” he notices, “There seems to be such a generational attachment to the zoo. People grew up here. They took their kids here. They met their spouse here, whatever the case.”

When this is all done, that on unique zigzag design and plated roof will still be recognizable.

Some may remember this is the enclosure that was home to Judy the elephant, she entertained guests for 50 years. The area will now be open to parties and public gatherings.

Visitors might even feed the giraffes from Judy’s old porch.

The scene will look a lot like an African savannah, but with some Mid-Century memories thrown in for those who remember the original exhibit.