Art show in a box: The annual 12×12 Art Show in OKC goes virtual

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The art doesn’t look any different.

For the Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition and their big fundraiser every year, the works themselves come in a 12 inch by 12 inch frame.

In normal times, directors at OVAC would be very busy preparing a gallery for the opening reception, show, and auction.

“I think there are pros and cons to both,” comments Executive Director Krystle Brewer.

Instead, we found staff there shrinking their annual party down to a 12×12 box of its own.

COVID-19 restrictions and pure common sense told directors a big party like the ones they usually plan couldn’t happen this year.

So, to sponsors, they were getting ready to send out cardboard pizza boxes containing a few artist prints, some deals for a safe night out, shot glasses for one kind of spirit, and hand sanitizer for another.

Sponsor boxes lined the walls a few days prior to the Friday virtual auction.

All the artwork is available for viewing and bidding online.

Staff only put four paintings on the office walls as a reminder of what they usually do this time of year.

Pointing to one of the paintings, Krystle says, “Most people are familiar with David Hall and his skyscape paintings.”

“The work you’ll see in the exhibition, though virtual,” she continues, “is the same, top quality, excellent work you see any other year.”

You can’t see it in person but Oklahoma artists continue to create beautiful works in good times and bad.

The talent level is up even if business is down.

“The visual arts is one area that has been hit really hard,” says Brewer.

Creativity is the one constant that runs through everything.

How to connect the artist and the art lover, at least in 2020, means appreciating it from a distance.

Click here more information about OVAC and their annual 12X12 Art Sale, including how to participate.

