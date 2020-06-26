Bigger ‘Feet of Flurry’: Okie Irish dancer now a feature performer in ‘Celtic Throne’

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) — The new show is called, ‘Celtic Throne’, and the first performer you see on stage at the Armstrong Auditorium is an Irish dancer we actually know pretty well.

His name is Jude Flurry.

He’s 18 now, but we first met him as a 10-year-old. At that time, he was already one of the best Irish dancers in the world.

“I think I’ve improved a lot since doing that interview,” he says now. “I mean, it’s not always easy.”

It wasn’t long after we visited that the Flurry family moved to England, which was a pretty good thing as far as Irish dance was concerned.

The Edmond studio where Jude took lessons eventually closed.

He actually moved close to one of the best schools in England for that form of dance.

Flurry says in retrospect, “I think I would have hit a ceiling eventually. I’m really glad that I was able to carry on in the U.K.”

‘Celtic Throne’ follows what the title says is ‘The Royal Journey of Irish Dance,’ from the East to Ireland and Scotland, and then the U.S.

Jude’s journey as a dancer took less time, but his legs are still pretty tired.

“It’s pretty hard on the calves,” he admits, “and the thighs and everything.”

He’ll go to college in the fall.

Life as a professional dancer seems remote even to him, but his own journey, he says, has been worth every quick step.

‘Celtic Throne’ is performing at the Armstrong Auditorium in Edmond starting June 28.

Organizers scheduled a third show because demand was so strong.

For more information on the show or to order tickets, go to the Armstrong Auditorium’s website.

