Bixby the beaver owes his life to a surrogate mother and he thanks her every day

HULBERT, Okla. (KFOR) – His name is Bixby.

He’s a 6 month old kit who got his moniker from the nearest Oklahoma town where, this March, construction workers were digging a creek bank.

They didn’t know the pile of brush contained a family of beavers.

The only survivor, a one-month-old baby beaver.

“They scooped up this little guy in a hard hat,” recalls Three Forks Nature Center Director Angelina Stancampiano. “He swam up the bank to them.”

He went first to a wildlife rehab center in Foyil, OK, but he wasn’t thriving without a family.

“He was fussy,” she continues. “He had clung onto another beaver there who ended up dying.”

That’s when Angelina stepped in.

The nature center at Sequoyah State Park had a nice little pond and a fenced enclosure.

Angelina provided the mother’s touch.

“His noises all sound kind of the same,” she says as Bixby dines on her lap. “This is a happy, good, crunchy carrot noise.”

Bixby isn’t fully grown yet but he’s on schedule now thanks to a comfortable lap and all the carrots he can eat.

“He needed that (and more) to survive what he went through,” she insists.

The Three Forks Nature Center houses several animals who couldn’t quite make it back to their natural habitats.

Bixby formed such a strong attachment to humans, one human in particular, that he just wouldn’t go.

Angelina says, “He’ll follow me around the nature center or the enclosure. He’ll appear when he hears my voice.”

People familiar with his story have begun stopping by to see him play with his turtle pals in a newly renovate pond area.

He still comes inside on really hot days or during especially noisy thunderstorms.

Bixby is still young enough to appreciate the mother in his life, not the one he was born with, but the one who stepped in at just the right time, with just the right touch.

Angelina smiles, “He is definitely my friend.”

For more information on the state park or the Three Forks Nature Center.

Recent Headlines: