Del City wants to be the capitol of E-Sports in Oklahoma

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Let’s just say the idea has been floating somewhere on a screen for a little while at the municipal offices of Del City.

Never on the main screen, sometimes on mute, but Utility Accounts Specialist James Lehmkuhler and a few other gamers at city hall wre waiting for the idea of a city sponsored E-league to smash through.

“There are a few of us that are very interested in seeing this take off so we can join in,” he says.

When Miranda Hodge hired on as Marketing Coordinator a few months back, she and James got together with new Parks and Recreation Director Mike McEwen.

With winter coming and regular sports leagues taking a hit from COVID restriction, the three of them thought it was a perfect time to start up an E-sports league, kind of like baseball, or soccer, but without the field upkeep or the Rec Center crowds.

Hodge insists, “This was a really amazing way for us to provide entertainment for our residents while, at the same time, looking forward to the future.”

Mike smiles and adds, “And we’re going to give it to Parks and Rec, and I went, ‘that sounds good to me.'”

The Central Oklahoma Gaming League

A few local YMCAs had set up leagues in the past, but Del City is laying claim to be the first city government in Oklahoma to ‘press play’.

James says, “It was the perfect mixture that when the idea came back up…we pulled the trigger.”

We should tell you that James playing a little ‘Smash Brothers’ at work was strictly our idea to help illustrate this story, and that he doesn’t usually play electronic games on the job.

Official league play will start later in the Spring.

No big rooms to clear or grass to mow, just as many gamers as Del City can organize to play from anywhere.

A city hall visitor prompts, “Del City, The capitol of E-Sports in Oklahoma.”

Miranda Hodge laughs, “I like the sound of that.”

The deadline for registering your team or single player status to the Central Oklahoma Gaming League is April 1.

For more information on how to get involved, go to app.ggleagues.com/organization/central-oklahoma-gaming-league.