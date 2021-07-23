Downtown Fishing: OKC’s Scissortail Park introduces anglers to its well stocked lake

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It wasn’t exactly a capital offense, but until this Friday morning in late July, Scissortail Park rangers might have, politely, asked Whitney Jenkins to put away her fishing pole.

Not that fishing here was never in the plans.

“We’re just getting the word out that some fishing spots are really hidden gems,” she says. “You might have close-to-home fishing waters right in your backyard.”

On the contrary, insists Park Director of Events Stacey Jobe Holland.

It’s just that the lake wasn’t quite ready.

Holland says Scissortail Lake was always meant for downtown angling.

They just had to make sure the habitat created less than two years earlier would sustain good fish.

“Our park rangers have watched the ecological system very closely to make sure that it was ready for fish, and what types of fish would survive well.”

So, on the eve of the park’s very first Outdoor Adventure Show. Jenkins, who works at the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, threw the first official line into the lake.

“I like to fish,” she says with a smile. “I enjoy it.”

Photo goes with story
Whitney Jenkins

Her parents were competition bass anglers.

She’s fished Lake Hudson in Northeast Oklahoma all her life.

These new waters now have hungry fish in them too.

“There’s really no wrong place to fish,” she tells us. “There are lots of opportunities in Oklahoma.”

The lake has had three different infusions of fish over the past year, sunfish at first, then, a couple of weeks ago, a tanker full of channel catfish.

Jenkins continues, “This is a great opportunity to take a lunch break and come over here to fish this weekend.”

Outdoor Adventure Show goers will use worms and bobbers to catch and release over the weekend.

Downtown anglers in the future will be able to use everything but dynamite to lure their city fish, which already seem attracted to bright city lights.

For more information on the first ever Scissortail Park Outdoor Adventure Show Saturday and Sunday, July 24-25, go to the park’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Scissortailpark.

https://www.facebook.com/Scissortailpark

