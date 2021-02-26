Edmond woman delighted by son’s success as writer of new ‘Tom and Jerry’ movie

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – From ‘name that tune’ to ‘name that comedy duo’, Tom and Jerry have been bouncing through Rosemarie Costello’s family history for generations now.

“Going back to the classics,” she says.

Rosemarie teaches piano in Edmond.

Rosemarie Costello

She raised six children, the oldest being Kevin Thomas Gerald Costello.

Those middle names (Tom and Jerry) come from Rosemarie’s father Jerry and Kevin’s other grandfather Tom Holliger.

They were two cut-up friends who, Costello insists, always appreciated a good laugh.

“My dad, who was Tom, was the silly one,” explains Rosemarie. “My husband’s dad Jerry was more of a straight man.”

Kevin’s grandfathers, Tom and Jerry

Kevin grew up in Edmond, learned about screen writing at the University of Oklahoma and found success in the family film genre, at least so far.

“He must be a gifted comedic writer then,” suggests Costello’s guest.

“He’s got a great sense of humor,” she agrees.

Kevin Costello

When the Tom and Jerry film project came up, Kevin already had an idea to place them in a fancy New York hotel.

After all, his own namesake grandpas were from around there.

“We grew up right outside Manhattan,” says Rosemarie.

So Tom and Jerry are off to The Big Apple and chaos can’t be far behind.

A still from the new ‘Tom and Jerry’ movie.

But back home in Edmond is a mom and family busting buttons over a screenwriter who got picked for his sharp sense of humor, and maybe a perfect family name to go along with it.

“We’re all very excited about it,” gushes mom.

For more information about ‘Tom and Jerry: The Movie’ go the film’s IMDB page.