Even at 103, this Edmond retiree claims motherhood as her greatest accomplishment

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Ava Forester still walks the halls of Lyndell’s Edmond Senior Living Facility to the tune of a mile every day.

At 103, she says she still feels pretty good.

“I don’t have any pains. I don’t take any medicine. I haven’t had any pills in a long time,” she chuckles. “I never was very sick.”

Raised on a cotton farm near Wanette, Okla., Ava married young and had a daughter young.

She worked at the Douglas plant for three years during World War II. She was a real ‘Rosie Riveter’.

Describing her job, “If there was a rivet that wasn’t in perfectly straight, they had me drill it out and put in a good one. I got pretty good at that.”

Ava Forester

Eventually she had three kids but found herself a single mother at a difficult time.

“He left me,” she grimaces. “But anyway. I thought, ‘Well, what will I do?'”

She had to go to work for the Fuller Brush company.

That’s where she found a talent for sales.

“I once sold a comb to a bald-headed man,” she laughs.

She never remarried.

Ava sold furniture, made drapes and was a home health aide to make ends meet.

Forester interrupts our interview to ask, “Am I talking too fast?”

Retired now, she still exercises and plays cards.

She has a weakness for instant coffee and prefers wearing a different hat to church every Sunday.

As we sit and discuss a wide range of accomplishments in her 103 years and counting, one comes to the top, being a mother to three successful children and a role model to their kids and grandkids.

“Of course,” she states. “A mother has her kids and does everything she can for her kids.

For that, there are no regrets.

Ava is now fully inoculated against the COVID-19 virus and hopes to spend Mother’s Day 2021 with her two surviving children and their families.