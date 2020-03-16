Everything Irish is still alive in Shamrock, OK along Tipperary Road, and by the ‘Blarney Stone’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAMROCK, Okla. (KFOR) -- The 'Luck of the Irish' is wherever you can find a sliver of it these days.

Roy Willey steeped himself in it when he moved back to his boyhood home of Shamrock several years ago.

"I started digging up stuff," he says. "People kept bringing me pictures because they knew I was interested in history."

Growing up here really was magical, he says.

"Like Mayberry. I was Opey. We had a Sheriff and even a town drunk," he smiles.

The town itself was still a going concern even in the 1950s, and there were still plenty of folks around who remembered when Tipperary Road was marching with lots of businesses, stores, theaters, and a band to keep the beat.

It all came from a 1915 oil strike that brought thousands from all over.

Willey points out, "There's an article here that says 7,500 people lived here in the city limits."

A green building is the last occupied structure in what used to be the business district.

The Shamrock Museum is open on Saturdays, Willey's history on one side, Charles Strickland's on the other.

A visitor prompts Strickland, "You cover Shamrock's ancient history."

"Yes," he replies. "I try to go past the old days."

His search for artifacts goes way beyond the old town dump, to bones and fossils petrified thousands of years before Shamrock was a spot on the map.

His ideas don't exactly rise to the level of scientific theory but they're still interesting.

"Look over here," he points again. "That's the oldest human bone you'll ever see."

You can still get a Shamrock stamp at the local post office and drive Tipperary to see the sights.

The original town Blarney Stone brought in by wagon a century ago was broken up and buried in a sidewalk.

A second Blarney Stone hauled to town in 1958 still sits out by the highway, still regularly painted a lovely shade of green.

There aren't many who stop these days, so it's possible to find a dry spot to seek a little luck.

Sometimes you feel like you could use all you can get.

Shamrock, Oklahoma's annual St. Patrick's Day Parade was held Saturday, March 14, 2020.

The town is no longer incorporated but there are still an estimated 100 people living in the community.

