Fall colors in oil. This Edmond artist loves this season more than any other

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – The bigger the place, the more chores you have to do to keep it up.

Kerry Billington skips around his acreage trying his best to stay ahead of his family of llamas, and even Gracie his African tortoise.

“You’re exactly right,” he chuckles. “I’ve been trying to redo my bunkhouse, trying to keep chickens. Then it’s like, ‘Let’s go for a walk.”

Kerry Billington painting.

The one thing that settles him involves surrendering to his own colorful vision of the world, snapshot impressions of light, of landscapes or anything that might fall under his gaze.

“I just keep it moving,” he laughs. “Never stop. All my paintings seem to have that kind of energy in them.”

Kerry started painting in earnest when he moved to this place in far north Edmond, remote then, less so now as the city grows toward him.

When he can break free, when the wind blows just right and, especially, when the colors of fall begin to show, that’s when he loves to put paint to canvas.

“I like it when the wind blows good,” he says. “That’s good for atmosphere. The weather is good. I like the yellows. You can tell I’m drawn to all the colors. Everything is heightened.”

A painting by Kerry Billington.

He took a hike through Palo Duro Canyon in the Texas Panhandle not long ago.

Even Lighthouse Rock gets his fall treatment in thick brush strokes.

The shapes are familiar.

The colors are all his, blinding him to anything else.

“Yeah. You do,” he agrees. “You get in that zone and come out of it and go, ‘Oh. here I am. What did I do?'”

Some of his impressions are taken from around his house.

Most of the others he draws from his travels through Oklahoma over the past quarter century.

Another piece from Kerry.

Kerry Billington as colorist, as impressionist and as uniquely Oklahoman, invites anyone who cares to look into his colorful world.

Billington is a regular invite to both the Edmond and Oklahoma City Arts Festivals.

For more on the artist and his work, go to www.kerrybillington.wixsite.com.